Iran recalls its ambassadors in Germany, France and the United Kingdom for consultations

Iran on Saturday recalled its ambassadors to France, Germany and the United Kingdom for consultations, ahead of the reinstatement of sanctions against Tehran following the failure of negotiations with these three countries over Iran’s nuclear program, according to state media.

“Following the irresponsible action of three European countries to restore repealed U.N. Security Council resolutions, Iran’s ambassadors in Germany, France and the United Kingdom have been recalled to Tehran for consultations,” the state television reported.