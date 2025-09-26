Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
How to interpret Tom Barrack’s verbal acrobatics

After harshly criticizing the government’s track record on the issue of disarming Hezbollah, the U.S. diplomat said Thursday that Washington supported Lebanon’s efforts.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 26 September 2025 12:34

American envoy Tom Barrack, in Ain al-Tineh, on July 7, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour)

After creating a stir by attacking the Lebanese government over its handling of Hezbollah’s disarmament, Tom Barrack, the U.S. envoy for Lebanon and Syria, who also serves as ambassador to Ankara, backtracked on his statement 48 hours later.On his X account Thursday, he reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Lebanese government’s efforts to rebuild the state, make peace with its neighbors and continue implementing the cease-fire agreement of November 2024, including when it comes to Hezbollah’s disarmament.With this latest statement, Barrack echoed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had set the record straight during his meeting with President Joseph Aoun. Yet Barrack’s repeated verbal contortions raise questions as to the U.S. administration’s true position on Lebanon. Need the context? Aoun in New York: A busy agenda and major...
