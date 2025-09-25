IMF wants things to move faster, but 'Lebanon has a special situation,' says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber following a meeting with an IMF delegation, September 25, 2025, Beirut. (Credit: Stephanie Bechara)
BEIRUT — Discussions held this week with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation in Lebanon did not yield significant results, according to the Lebanese negotiating team. “While progress has been made, we have not yet reached the stage of a final agreement on a program,” Finance Minister Yassin Jaber said during a press conference held following the latest meeting with the delegation headed by IMF regional director Ernesto Rigo. Thursday’s session marked the closing meeting with the IMF delegation, which has met over the past several days “ with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, relevant ministers, economic bodies, and held extensive meetings with Banque du Liban,” Jaber said.Negotiations for a new IMF rescue package resumed in May, after the 2022 staff-level agreement collapsed when Lebanon failed...
