IMF wants things to move faster, but 'Lebanon has a special situation,' says Finance Minister

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — Discussions held this week with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation in Lebanon did not yield significant results, according to the Lebanese negotiating team. “While progress has been made, we have not yet reached the stage of a final agreement on a program,” Finance Minister Yassin Jaber said during a press conference held following the latest meeting with the delegation headed by IMF regional director Ernesto Rigo. Thursday’s session marked the closing meeting with the IMF delegation, which has met over the past several days “ with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, relevant ministers, economic bodies, and held extensive meetings with Banque du Liban,” Jaber said.Negotiations for a new IMF rescue package resumed in May, after the 2022 staff-level agreement collapsed when Lebanon failed...

BEIRUT — Discussions held this week with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation in Lebanon did not yield significant results, according to the Lebanese negotiating team. “While progress has been made, we have not yet reached the stage of a final agreement on a program,” Finance Minister Yassin Jaber said during a press conference held following the latest meeting with the delegation headed by IMF regional director Ernesto Rigo. Thursday’s session marked the closing meeting with the IMF delegation, which has met over the past several days “ with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, relevant ministers, economic bodies, and held extensive meetings with Banque du Liban,” Jaber said.Negotiations for a new IMF rescue package resumed in May, after the 2022 staff-level agreement collapsed when...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in