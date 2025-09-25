Has the time come for Nabih Berri’s succession?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google As the 2026 parliamentary elections approach, a crucial question looms: who could replace Nabih Berri as Parliament speaker if he chooses not to run again?In office for 33 years, Berri is such a central political figure that his possible departure seems unthinkable to his supporters.Within the Amal Movement as well as Hezbollah circles, the answer is unequivocal: “Berri will remain at his post until the end of his life.” “He certainly intends to run in the next parliamentary elections,” sources said. Dig deeper Nabih Berri, the irreplaceable cog in the machine of Lebanese misfortune In circles close to the two allies, it is even suggested that “it is indecent to ask such a question,” since Berri is regarded as an irreplaceable political icon. His unique position makes any attempt at succession particularly sensitive within the...

