Iran says it has documents linked to Israel nuclear program

TEHRAN — Iranian state television on Wednesday broadcast images of documents and footage it said relate to Israel's nuclear activities, which Israel, Tehran's sworn enemy, has never officially confirmed nor denied.

The documentary showed copies of passports said to identify Israeli scientists, along with information on the location of military sites.

It also aired footage said to have been filmed inside the Dimona reactor in southern Israel, which is widely believed to possess the Middle East's sole, if undeclared, nuclear arsenal.

AFP was unable to verify the claims.

In the documentary, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said Iran had used information obtained in June to hit sensitive sites inside Israel that month.

Iranian officials previously said before the war, they had acquired thousands of classified Israeli documents, including details on nuclear and military sites.

The documentary also included photos of International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi described as personal, with one showing him kissing a person in a Minnie Mouse costume.

It claimed the photos had been obtained by Israel, accusing it of spying on Grossi.

Since Israel's surprise attack on Iran in June which triggered 12 days of war, Iran's political leadership has openly criticized the IAEA and its director, accusing them of partial complicity.

Tehran slammed the agency for failing to condemn strikes by Israel — and later the United States — on its nuclear facilities. It restarted talks with the intergovernmental organization in August, but the path has proven less than straightforward, with Iran warning it would halt cooperation once again after the U.N. blocked sanctions relief for the country.



The airing of the documentary comes amid renewed tensions between Iran and Western states over the Islamic republic's nuclear activities.

Israel accuses Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, allegations Tehran vehemently denies, insisting its atomic program is purely civilian. American intelligence agencies have also declared they have no evidence of Iran developing nuclear weapons.



Iran and Israel have waged a shadow war for years, marked by Tehran's arrests of alleged spies and accusations that Israel was behind targeted killings and sabotage linked to Iran's nuclear program.