Netanyahu en route to New York where Abbas, denied a visa, will address UN via video | LIVE

Israel bombed Gaza over 170 times on Wednesday
The Israeli Air Force bombed over 170 sites in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the army said in an announcement cited by Times of Israel, as troops advance further in Gaza City amid a deadly operation that received staunch opposition from within Israel's own military.
According to the army statement, at least four divisions are operating in Gaza City, where Al Jazeera reported that at least 50 people were killed yesterday. Part of Israel's operation to seize the city, the largest in the Palestinian territory, involved forcing nearly one million people from the large urban center and leveling dozens of apartment buildings.
Bjork pulls her music from Israeli streaming services
Iconic Icelandic singer Björk has removed most of her prolific catalog of music from Spotify and Apple Music in Israel over the weekend, blocking access on two of the biggest music streaming platforms in the country, Israeli media reports.
While Björk hasn't issued a statement yet, the move comes as part of a new initiative called No Music For Genocide, which urges musicians and record labels to join a cultural boycott of Israel over its onslaught on Gaza. Björk's music remains available on Bandcamp and YouTube.
The campaign's organizers are protesting what they describe as "Israel's genocide in Gaza," arguing that while culture "cannot stop bombs, it can change public opinion and help resist the normalization of states committing crimes against humanity.
Netanyahu's flight takes the long route to New York
The path of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s flight to New York, where he will attend the U.N. General Assembly, avoids the airspace of all countries except Italy and Greece, despite the longer journey this entails, Times of Israel reports.
The trajectory, visible on Flight Tracker, may be an effort to avoid problems related to the International Criminal Court’s warrant for his arrest over alleged war crimes in his war on Gaza.
Many countries have said that pursuant to the ICC arrest, they would arrest Netanyahu if he were present on their soil.
Israeli army announces soldier killed in Gaza City
An Israeli army soldier was killed in a Hamas sniper attack in Gaza City yesterday, according to a military statement made this morning.
Twenty-one-year-old Staff Sgt. Chalachew Shimon Demalash, of the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, from Beersheba, was reportedly manning a guard post at an army encampment when he came under sniper fire.
According to Times of Israel, 471 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the war began. In Israel, around 50 Israeli reservists have committed suicide since the war began.
Iran says it has documents linked to Israel's nuclear program
Iranian state television broadcast images of documents and footage yesterday which it said relate to Israel's nuclear activities, AFP reports.
The documentary showed copies of passports said to identify Israeli scientists, along with information on the location of military sites. Israel assassinated several Iranian scientists in its 12 day war on the country.
It also aired footage said to have been filmed inside the Dimona reactor in southern Israel, which is widely believed to possess the Middle East's sole, if undeclared, nuclear arsenal. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its possession of nuclear weapons.
In the documentary, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said Iran had used information obtained in June to hit sensitive sites inside Israel that month.
Iranian officials previously said before the war, they had acquired thousands of classified Israeli documents, including details on nuclear and military sites.
Mahmoud Abbas to address the UN via video link after being denied a visa by the US
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to address the U.N. via video link today, having been denied a visa to the U.S. by the Trump administration. The US has refused to grant visas to some 80 Palestinians who planned to attend the U.N. General Assembly, including the 89-year-old Palestinian Authority leader.
Several U.S. allies, including France the U.K., who this week announced their formal recognition of Palestinian statehood, have tried unsuccessfully to convince Washington to reconsider its visa ban on Abbas.
The Palestinian Authority, which is widely distrusted among Palestinians, who see it as close to Israel, has been accused by the U.S. of refusing to “repudiate terrorism” and “judicial guerrilla campaigns” against Israel before international institutions.
Hundreds protested Netanyahu has he boarded flight to New York
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Ben-Gurion Airport last night as Netanyahu boarded his flight to the U.S., Haaretz reports. Protesters voiced opposition to the appointment of David Zini as head of the Shin Bet, criticized the ongoing war, and demanded the return of hostages.
Police deployed in large numbers at the airport entrance, blocking the crowd, which included former hostages and hostages' families. Netanyahu's government has faced steadily increasing opposition from the public, which is showing up in growing numbers on the streets to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.
Italy and Spain to send navy ships to protect Gaza freedom flotilla
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last night that he will join Italy in sending a military warship to protect an the global freedom flotilla currently en route to Gaza where it will attempt to break Israel's blockade of Gaza and deliver much needed aid, Reuters reports.
The fleet of 50-odd ships with citizens from 45 different countries was attacked by drones off the coast of Greece yesterday and is being threatened by Israeli officials.
"The government of Spain insists that international law be respected and that the right of our citizens should be respected to sail through the Mediterranean in safe conditions," Sanchez told a press conference in New York, where he has been attending the U.N. General Assembly.
"Tomorrow we will dispatch a naval vessel from Cartagena with all necessary resources in case it was necessary to assist the flotilla and carry out a rescue operation."
Italy announced this morning it would be sending a second navy ship to join the first, for the flotilla's protection.
Netanyahu heads to New York for his speech at the UN and a meeting with Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left early this morning for the U.S., where he is scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly in New York and meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, Haaretz reports.
Ahead of his departure, Netanyahu said he and Trump would discuss “the need to complete the goals of the war – to bring back all our hostages, to defeat Hamas and to expand the circle of peace that has presented itself to us following the historic victory” of Israel's 12-day war against Iran.
As for his U.N. speech, Netanyahu said he plans “to denounce the leaders who, instead of condemning the murderers, want to give them a state in the heart of the Land of Israel. That will not happen.”
Several major Western countries announced their recognition of Palestinian statehood earlier this week, including Canada, France, the U.K. and Australia, to which Israeli officials responded with calls for the full annexation of the occupied West Bank.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region, notably Israel's relentless onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza and its deadly operation to seize Gaza City. On the other side of the ocean, world leaders are gathered in New York for the 80th U.N. General Assembly, and Palestine is top of the agenda.
