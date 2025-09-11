Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israel threatens new attack on targets who survived Doha strike; Qassem urges unity against Israel before disarming: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, Sept. 11.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 11 September 2025 09:25

Smoke billows in Gaza City after Israeli strikes on a tower on Sept. 10, 2025, following Israel's announcement it would target tall buildings it claims are being used by Hamas ahead of its forces' planned seizure of the urban hub. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. You're invited!For the first time in its history, L’Orient‑Le Jour hosts its own festival. International affairs, politics, art, censorship, artificial intelligence… meet our exceptional guests — from former French President François Hollande to current Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam, activists, artists and researchers — to delve into the complexities of our time. Three days of discussions and celebrations open to all, featuring an exceptional concert by Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange. Join “Un vent de liberté” on Sept. 12, 13 and 14 at the Beirut Hippodrome. Some key things to watch today:12 p.m. A press conference will be held by the Civil Forum to Support the Implementation of the Law on the Missing and...
