Alaa Abd al-Fattah, symbol of Sisi’s arbitrary rule

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google After more than six consecutive years behind bars, the prominent Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd al-Fattah was greeted with hugs and tears on Tuesday morning at his family home in Giza.In photos published the day after his release, which was granted under a presidential pardon that also covered five other detainees, the 43-year-old activist is seen with a wide smile alongside his mother, Laila Soueif, a well-known academic and human rights advocate, and his sister Sanaa Seif.“I cannot even describe what I feel,” his mother told reporters, after recently ending a 10-month partial hunger strike that brought on the critical deterioration of her health.Abd al-Fattah also went on a hunger strike in early September, after holding a partial one in March in solidarity with his mother while she was hospitalized.A leading figure of the 2011...

After more than six consecutive years behind bars, the prominent Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd al-Fattah was greeted with hugs and tears on Tuesday morning at his family home in Giza.In photos published the day after his release, which was granted under a presidential pardon that also covered five other detainees, the 43-year-old activist is seen with a wide smile alongside his mother, Laila Soueif, a well-known academic and human rights advocate, and his sister Sanaa Seif.“I cannot even describe what I feel,” his mother told reporters, after recently ending a 10-month partial hunger strike that brought on the critical deterioration of her health.Abd al-Fattah also went on a hunger strike in early September, after holding a partial one in March in solidarity with his mother while she was hospitalized.A leading figure of the...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in