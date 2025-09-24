Alaa Abd al-Fattah, symbol of Sisi’s arbitrary rule

Laila Soueif and her son, the prominent Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd al-Fattah, shortly after their reunion in Cairo, on Sept. 23, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad al-Raai/AFP)
After more than six consecutive years behind bars, the prominent Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd al-Fattah was greeted with hugs and tears on Tuesday morning at his family home in Giza.In photos published the day after his release, which was granted under a presidential pardon that also covered five other detainees, the 43-year-old activist is seen with a wide smile alongside his mother, Laila Soueif, a well-known academic and human rights advocate, and his sister Sanaa Seif.“I cannot even describe what I feel,” his mother told reporters, after recently ending a 10-month partial hunger strike that brought on the critical deterioration of her health.Abd al-Fattah also went on a hunger strike in early September, after holding a partial one in March in solidarity with his mother while she was hospitalized.A leading figure of the 2011...
