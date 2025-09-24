Jamming, drones, suspicious gas: Gaza flotilla says was targeted by new Israeli attack at sea

Pro-Palestinian activists aboard a flotilla heading to the Gaza Strip claimed they were targeted overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday by "multiple drones," including explosions, off the coast of Greece.

The flotilla's ships are attempting to reach Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and "break the Israeli blockade," following two previous attempts that were blocked by Israel in June and July. The group had already said drones off the coast of Tunisia targeted it on Sept. 9.

A new attack took place overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday as the flotilla sailed southwest of Crete, its organizers said. "Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, jammed communications and explosions heard from several boats," wrote the Global Sumud Flotilla in a statement. "We are currently direct witnesses of these psychological operations, but we will not be intimidated," the group added, also mentioning the deployment of "suspicious gas."

According to German human rights activist Yasemin Acar, five boats were attacked and "15 to 16 drones" were counted. A video posted on the flotilla's official page shows an explosion that is said to have been filmed from one of the flotilla’s boats, "Spectre," on Wednesday.

"We have no weapons. We are not a threat to anyone," Acar said in a video posted on Instagram, stressing that the flotilla is carrying "only humanitarian aid." The flotilla reported no casualties or damage.

51 boats

Departing at the start of the month from Barcelona, on Spain's northeast coast, the flotilla had already reported two drone attacks while it was anchored off Tunisia. Composed of 51 boats, the flotilla claims participation from pro-Palestinian activists from 45 countries, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Israel said Monday that it would not allow the flotilla to reach war-torn Gaza, offering an alternative for it to dock at Ashkelon, farther north. Israel had already blocked two flotillas trying to reach Gaza by sea in June and July.

The United Nations in August declared famine in the Palestinian territory, which has been devastated by war and under a strict Israeli blockade since the start of the offensive nearly two years ago. Last week, the United States once again blocked the adoption by the U.N. Security Council of a resolution calling for humanitarian access to Gaza and a cease-fire. On Sept. 16, a U.N.-appointed international commission of inquiry accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the war has killed at least 65,344 Palestinians, mostly civilians, in nearly two years.

Of the 251 people abducted during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, 47 are still being held in the Gaza Strip, including 25 considered dead by the Israeli military.