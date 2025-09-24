'I'd come even from the ends of earth': Prayers and testimonies at Hassan Nasrallah's mausoleum

A man greets a poster depicting the former Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in the mausoleum erected in his honor in the southern suburbs of Beirut. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)
Driving along the coastal road to Beirut airport, the blue of the Mediterranean disappears behind haphazardly built structures. Some stand in ruins, silent witnesses to last year's war between Israel and Hezbollah that killed Hassan Nasrallah on Sept. 27, 2024.In Burj al-Barajneh, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the honking of traffic and the call to prayer fade inside the mausoleum honoring the former Hezbollah leader, where he was laid to rest last February. Inside, time seems to stand still.“More than just a refuge, here I find myself. It’s a comfort for the mind, a serenity for the soul. I come here to draw blessings,” says Abou Ali, a former Hezbollah fighter seated in a courtyard in front of the complex. Now in his 60s, his last mission was in 2014 in Maaloula, Syria, where the party fought alongside the forces of President...
