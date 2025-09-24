Salty water, shared suffering: Shatt al-Arab drought reveals upstream mismanagement in Iraq

Fires in reed beds and palm groves along the Shatt al-Arab riverbanks have once again made upstream water management practices a headlining issue in the region.

The 200-kilometer-long river carries water from the Tigris and the Euphrates from where they converge, passing through Iraq’s Basra Governorate and then constituting its border with Iran’s Khuzestan province, where it is joined by Iran’s Karun and Karkheh rivers — before spilling out into the Persian Gulf.

Shatt al-Arab once received 80 percent of its water from the Tigris and Euphrates, but dams along this major river system have caused drought downstream, leaving withered reeds prone to wildfires and salty seawater advancing inland.

On both sides of the border, people share a common pain: Shatt al-Arab, which was once the lifeline of Abadan, Khorramshahr, and Basra, is nearly dried up, and what little water remains is toxic and salty. On top of that, 2025 has been Iraq’s driest year on record since 1933.

The consequences are a daily reality for residents of Basra and Khuzestan. Farmers, herders, and fishers who once earned their living from this river now struggle with withered palm trees, sick livestock, and cracked farmlands.

Household sewage, industrial wastewater, and agricultural runoff containing toxic chemicals are being discharged into the river, on whose banks are major commercial hubs like Basra, Khorramshahr, Abadan, Khosrowabad, and Faw. The river is used for fishing, agriculture, shipping, refineries, and water-intensive industries — but not for drinking anymore.

“I have to boil water several times just to wash or bathe,” says Zahra Moradi, a mother of two from the riverside village of Abu Oqab in the Manyouhee district. “For drinking, we have to buy water, which is expensive for us. Our animals have gotten sick, and our income has dropped. Farming is gone. What are we supposed to do?”

Riverbed residents leave home in search of cleaner water

Water contamination has forced both rural and urban displacement and threatened populations’ food security, says Dr. Haider Hateef Karim al-Shaibani, professor of water facilities and resources at the University of Kufa.

Independent Basra-based journalist Nagham Makki points out that even city dwellers suffer from shortages, reflecting “poor coordination” in a city that exports oil but can’t provide its residents with suitable drinking water. Summer temperatures in these coastal cities can reach 50 degrees Celsius.

Sometimes, Um Hassan, a woman from al-Ma’amer village in Basra, has to walk several kilometers to get clean water. “Life here has become very difficult,” she says. “We can’t live in our ancestral homes and villages anymore. Many villagers have migrated to places with cleaner water.”

Damaged palm trees stand near Shatt al-Arab, in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, on July 7, 2022. (Credit: AFP)

In the past 30 years, Abadan, a town located on the Iranian banks of the river, has lost two-thirds of its palm groves to drought, says Mohammad Naseri, a member of the Khuzestan Provincial Council.

Salt water seeping into the river has forced fish to move to northern Basra or other provinces in search of fresher waters,” says Ahmad al-Kalmesh, a civil activist from Basra. “For the first time, new species of fish and marine organisms — many of which are harmful and toxic — have entered the waters of the Shatt al-Arab."

Cooperation, coordination, contamination

Behnam Andik, a water politics expert, says Shatt al-Arab’s current condition is the cumulative result of poor practices in Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran. But Iran and Iraq are the ones suffering most, he points out, and therefore must work together more closely.

“So far, Iran and Iraq have held discussions,” he says, “but we still haven’t reached any meaningful agreement.”

Back in 2013, Iraq’s minister of water resources, Aoun Dhiab, met with Iran’s minister of energy, Ali-Akbar Mehrabian, to coordinate efforts to address the contamination of Shatt al-Arab. More than a decade later, this coordination has yet to materialize.

In July, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani announced during a gathering of provincial governors that “the region's largest desalination project is planned to be implemented in Basra province.”

But researchers continue to call for the formation of a joint river management committee between Iran and Iraq, emphasizing that isolated projects are not enough. Activists have also appealed to the Provincial councils in Iraq, UNESCO's Regional Centre on Urban Water Management, or Blue Peace Middle East, for help in accelerating the response.

'Proposals have been made...'

“Perhaps the easiest and most crucial solution is to release more water into the Shatt al-Arab,” says Dr. Zaman Mousavi, PhD in water engineering and expert at Khuzestan’s Water and Wastewater Company.

This approach appears to be underway in Iraq. Dr. Hind Assem Rushdi, chief engineer in the Planning and Follow-up Directorate of Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources, says that the Iraqi government is currently working to release freshwater into the Shatt al-Arab to push back the saltwater intrusion and reduce salinity levels.

Still in the trial period, the project diverts water from the Tigris through al-Sweib River, using a previously excavated drainage channel, into the Kutayban Canal, and from there into Shatt al-Arab.

According to Rushdi, the optimal solution is for Iran to do the same, releasing consistent volumes of water from the Karun into Shatt al-Arab throughout the year.

“Proposals have been made for simultaneous water releases during certain seasons,” Mousavi says, “but none have been implemented yet.”

However, “given the current regional conditions and the need of countries to retain controlled water flows, such action seems unlikely,” he adds. Researchers and experts have proposed another solution: to prevent seawater intrusion into the Shatt al-Arab by constructing a regulatory dam at its mouth.

“Currently, two regulatory dams are under construction: Chouebdeh Dam at the end of the Bahmanshir River, and Mard Dam on the Karun River,” Mousavi says. “However, environmental activists believe these dams are damaging local ecosystems,” he admits.

As the confluence of the region’s most important rivers — the historic “cradle of civilization” — Shatt al-Arab is a projection of the unsustainable practices and infrastructure upstream and a warning of the effect it could have on scores more, should the problem be allowed to fester.

“Our life was burned away,” says Hussein Jamali, from the village of Shalheh in Iran’s Khorramshahr district. “The palm trees burned in front of our eyes and turned to ashes. Who will compensate our losses?”





This article was produced by a member of the Blue Peace Middle East Junior Media Hub. The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the author and are shared for informational and engagement purposes only.