Washington tightens noose around Iranian delegation at UN

On the eve of the debates at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, the United States announced new restrictions targeting the Iranian delegation present in New York. The stated goal: to intensify "maximum pressure" on Tehran by limiting their movements and access to certain consumer goods.

Unprecedented limitations

According to Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson, Washington now prohibits members of the Iranian delegation from shopping at major wholesale clubs and luxury stores. "We will not allow the Iranian regime to treat its clerical elite to a shopping spree in New York while the Iranian people suffer from poverty, crumbling infrastructure and a severe shortage of water and electricity," he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio simultaneously restricted their movement to areas that are "strictly necessary," limited to travel between their residences and the United Nations headquarters. "The safety of Americans is our top priority," Washington insisted, making clear that Tehran would not be allowed to use the General Assembly as a "pretext" to move freely in the city and "promote its terrorist agenda."

Political message

Behind these measures, the U.S. administration aims to send a strong message. "By preventing regime officials from exploiting their diplomatic trips to obtain goods inaccessible to the Iranian people, we are sending a clear message: When the United States says it stands with the Iranian people, it means it," said Pigott. Washington presents this decision as further evidence of its "unwavering commitment to support Iranians in their pursuit of accountability and a better life."

These restrictions come as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran, against a backdrop of nuclear crisis, explosive regional alliances and social protests being suppressed in Iran. At the U.N., the presence of the Iranian delegation continues to be closely watched, symbolizing the diplomatic power plays occurring on the sidelines of official debates.