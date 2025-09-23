China resumes issuing visas to Lebanese citizens starting Sept. 25

After years of suspension, Lebanese citizens will once again be able to obtain visas to travel to China starting Thursday, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"Following communications and monitoring by the Ministry with the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon, the Chinese consulate in Beirut will resume, as of Sept. 25, the issuance of visas to Lebanese citizens wishing to travel to China, after more than a year of interruption due to security and military developments. During this period, Lebanese travelers had to go to Jordan to obtain a visa," Bustros Palace said in a statement.

Last year, several countries advised their citizens not to travel to Lebanon due to the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah. Airlines, except for Middle East Airlines (MEA), also suspended flights to Beirut before gradually resuming service after a cease-fire was implemented in November 2024.

However, there are still no direct flights between Lebanon and China.