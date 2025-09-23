Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL-HEZBOLLAH

One year later, families still waiting by the door for their sons' return

L'Orient-Le Jour met with parents who still hope to see their sons, missing since last year's war between Hezbollah and Israel, come home.

L'OLJ / By Mountasser ABDALLAH, 23 September 2025 10:27

Lire cet article en Français
One year later, families still waiting by the door for their sons' return

In south Lebanon, almost every home has lost a son. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Since last year's war between Israel and Hezbollah, nearly every home in southern Lebanon has lost a son, brother, or husband. Some are dead and buried, with tombs where loved ones come to talk and lay flowers.According to unverified estimates from specialized sources, more than 1,000 Hezbollah members and fighters were killed in the war. Others never returned. They are called the “missing in action,” and their families still do not know their fate. Neither dead nor alive, but expected to come home any day.One year after the war drastically escalated, L’Orient-Le Jour met families who still dream of finding their sons. They spoke of separation and endless waiting, as if the war had stolen more than their children — it had stolen time itself. The stories of those injured One year on, scars of the Hezbollah pager attack: A crack in...
