One year later, families still waiting by the door for their sons' return

Since last year's war between Israel and Hezbollah, nearly every home in southern Lebanon has lost a son, brother, or husband. Some are dead and buried, with tombs where loved ones come to talk and lay flowers.According to unverified estimates from specialized sources, more than 1,000 Hezbollah members and fighters were killed in the war. Others never returned. They are called the "missing in action," and their families still do not know their fate. Neither dead nor alive, but expected to come home any day.One year after the war drastically escalated, L'Orient-Le Jour met families who still dream of finding their sons. They spoke of separation and endless waiting, as if the war had stolen more than their children — it had stolen time itself. The stories of those injured One year on, scars of the Hezbollah pager attack: A crack in...

