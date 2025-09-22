Beirut port corruption: 1 of 10 suspected officials found dead

One of the customs officials involved in State Security's investigation into an alleged corruption case, involving 10 officials at the port of Beirut, was found dead last Saturday in his car in Jahilieh (Chouf district), a judicial source confirmed to L’Orient-Le Jour.

According to initial investigations, the customs trainee is believed to have shot himself in the head, the source said, but could not confirm whether his presumed suicide was related to the bribery case in which he was implicated or to potential psychological disorders he may have been experiencing.

According to the same source, the financial prosecutor general, Maher Shaeito, has yet to look into the files of the officials concerned, all of whom are suspected of having received bribes in exchange for the facilitation of administrative procedures. This review is expected to begin soon.

While awaiting judicial review, the officials have been reassigned to other posts, but have not been arrested. Some are said to have been covertly filmed receiving tips and gratuities, according to the source.