Saida school ceiling collapses, no injuries reported

The ceiling of the National Evangelical School in Saida (south Lebanon) collapsed Monday morning before the arrival of students, L'Orient Today's correspondent reported. No injuries were reported.

In a statement released in the afternoon, Education Minister Rima Karameh said she asked relevant parties to inspect the site. The school was asked to bring in a specialized engineer to examine the entire building, the ministry's statement read. The section where the ceiling collapsed has been closed off.

The ministry said it would also require private schools to submit recent documents signed by a civil engineer confirming the structural safety of their buildings.

Several buildings in southern Lebanon have been seriously damaged by the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah.