Military personnel protest in front of Grand Serail to demand better living conditions

Dozens of retired military personnel blocked access to the Grand Serail in downtown Beirut on Monday morning to protest deteriorating living conditions and to demand financial assistance and higher pensions.

The protest came as Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s Cabinet is set to continue reviewing the draft 2026 budget, prepared by the finance minister, which makes no provision for across-the-board salary or pension adjustments.

“Is it possible for a retired soldier to make it to the end of the month on $250?” one retiree asked during a live broadcast on MTV. He said retired personnel would remain in the street until authorities address their demands.

According to the Traffic Management Center, protesters blocked access from the ESCWA intersection toward Riad al-Solh Square. They also shut down part of the highway linking Tripoli to Beirut, causing traffic jams, local media reported.

Retired military personnel already staged two protests last week in front of the Grand Serail to press for aid. Lebanon is still reeling from the unprecedented 2019 financial crisis, which left citizens with frozen bank deposits and wiped out much of their savings as the Lebanese lira collapsed against the dollar.

While salaries have been partially adjusted and minimal aid granted to military personnel and civil servants, inflation continues to erode purchasing power. The draft budget nonetheless contains no provisions for a general increase in salaries or pensions.