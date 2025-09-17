Civil servants and retired military block roads in Beirut and the North, protesting living conditions

BEIRUT — Civil servants from the public administration and retired military personnel blocked several roads Wednesday morning in Beirut and North Lebanon to protest the deterioration of their living conditions due to the economic crisis that hit Lebanon in 2019, demanding an improvement in their pensions and financial assistance.

In the capital, protesters burned tires to block roads in the Saifi neighborhood, causing traffic jams. They also cut off traffic at Riad al-Solh Square, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). They denounced "the government's financial and economic policies." The road leading from Beshara al-Khoury to Martyrs Square was also blocked, NNA added.

Protesters also gathered in front of the Grand Serail, where the army was deployed.

"Enough injustice for retired military," read banners they were holding. According to NNA, the protesters tried to remove the barbed wire and cross the barrier separating them from the Serail. Following a call for restraint from retired General Georges Nader, protesters moved away from the area.

According to our correspondent in North Lebanon, retired military personnel also blocked traffic on the Tripoli-Beirut highway, near the Palma Beach Resort and the army checkpoint at Madfoun, as well as in front of the Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) in Tripoli.





In a joint statement, retired civil servants denounced the fact that they do not benefit from retirement pensions, unlike other retirees under the Labor Code.

"We are deeply surprised that the attention of those in charge is limited to retirees receiving pensions, with no concern for those who left the service without allowances, pension or income," they said in their statement. "If there is a financial obstacle preventing us from being granted our rights for the time being, then what's stopping us from setting up a temporary monthly pension payment for us, as is the case for civil service retirees, or a temporary advance on our allowances, until the economic situation stabilizes and the necessary funds are available," they added.

(Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)





Finally, they called on President Joseph Aoun, the government and Parliament to "give this issue the attention it deserves and hasten the implementation of equitable solutions."

Since the onset of Lebanon's financial crisis in 2019, public sector salaries, including pensions, have collapsed due to the sharp depreciation of the Lebanese Lira. Protestors have repeatedly denounced what they see as systemic injustice, claiming that military retirees have been disproportionately affected compared to other public sector employees who have received salary increases. Recently, the government partially readjusted the salaries of the public sector, and aid has been provided to military personnel and civil servants. But these measures remain insufficient as inflation continues to soar in the country.