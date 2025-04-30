Public salary adjustment: Retired soldiers urge vigilance

BEIRUT- The Assembly of the Retired Military held a meeting on Wednesday in the Iqlim al-Kharroub region (Chouf district), during which its members evaluated their last sit-in on April 24.

In a statement, they expressed interest in reports that the government plans to adjust salaries for the public sector and retirees but called on all retired military personnel and their families to remain vigilant and ready to return to the streets if the results are unsatisfactory.

Since 2019, retired military personnel have been demanding an increase in their pensions, which have been severely reduced by the unprecedented devaluation of the national currency. They issued a vehement statement on Monday announcing "a new phase of struggle" and threatening to resort to civil disobedience.

A demonstration was organized last Thursday simultaneously with a parliamentary session discussing, among other topics, a law proposing a pension increase for former soldiers and police officers.

In their statement, the retired military personnel recall that "the government and decision-makers are legally obligated to grant retirees a pension increase of 85% of any salary increase given to public sector employees currently in service."

The military emphasizes that they are closely following reports that "the government plans to proceed with the adjustment of public sector salaries and its retirees during the next Cabinet meeting," demanding "justice between retirees and active employees, and among the various public service sectors."