Aoun promises to be 'at the forefront' in defending the rights of retired military personnel

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun promised on Friday, while receiving a delegation from the "League of Lebanese Armed Forces Veterans" led by former general and MP Shamel Roukoz, that he would be "at the forefront" in defending the demands of former military personnel.

During the meeting in Baabda, Aoun praised the "sacrifices" of retired army and security agency members, who live "far from their families for long periods, in anxiety and fear," especially given the "difficult circumstances" in Lebanon in recent years, amid a crisis that has reduced the salaries of public employees and military personnel.

In this context, the president said it is important to ensure that they "live in dignity" and pledged to "support their demands and be at the forefront to ensure their rights are respected." He emphasized that discussions are underway to "increase the value of end-of-service benefits for retired military personnel, as well as guarantee fair medical coverage and school assistance."

For his part, General Roukoz recalled that Aoun led the army during its "darkest hours," whether during the socioeconomic crisis or last autumn's war between Hezbollah and Israel, and expressed his "confidence" that the head of state can take "concrete actions" for the retirees. In his view, a "dignified life, appropriate medical care, education for the children of military personnel, and support for the families of martyrs and the wounded" should not be a luxury but "legitimate rights."

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber signed a decree last week granting exceptional financial aid for the month of July to active-duty military personnel, retirees, and families of soldiers considered "martyrs" or killed in combat.

In May, the government approved a plan to adjust military personnel pensions, both active and retired. This announcement suspended the movement of the Gathering of Retired Military Personnel in Lebanon, which had threatened to undertake acts of "civil disobedience." A commission tasked with studying solutions to the legitimate demands of retired military personnel was then created, after several years of protest within the ranks of the force, whose soldiers and retirees have seen their incomes and pensions severely devalued due to the economic and financial crisis since 2019.