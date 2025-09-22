Food sovereignty and Palestinian statehood intertwined in the West Bank

Palestinian market gardeners sell their products near the rubble of the Beita village market after the Israeli army demolished sixteen stalls there, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on Sept. 8, 2025. (Credit: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP)
The grapes are almost ripe, but this year Razan and her parents will not be harvesting them. They are no longer able to access the land where their vines are planted, less than a kilometer from their village near Hebron. Since an illegal Israeli settlement was erected on the edge of the property, Razan says she has suffered relentless harassment from settlers, whose aggression has only worsened since Oct. 7. "They first put up a gate, telling us that Palestinians were not allowed in," the young woman says. "Then last April, they called in soldiers who threatened to kills us. We haven’t gone back since."Settler attacks have reached their highest level in at least twenty years in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Between October 2023 and December 2024 alone, at least 276 threats or violent assaults by Israeli settlers or...
