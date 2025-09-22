'Netanyahu cares neither about borders nor red lines,' warns Barrack | LIVE

South Lebanon
An Israeli drone struck Naqoura beach and the village of Boustan (Sour), according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the area.
Israeli army to reinforce defensive and offensive missions between Sept. 22-24: Adraee
The Arabic-speaking spokesman for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, announced that his army “decided to reinforce and mobilize dozens of military companies from combat training cycles from all army units to carry out defensive and offensive missions on various fronts during the Jewish New Year holidays,” celebrated this year between Sept. 22 and 24.
These measures come after an “assessment of the situation on several fronts,” Adraee wrote on X. “The [Israeli army] has reinforced all combat fronts with air, ground, and naval forces and in all military systems across the country.”
Barrack: The situation in Lebanon is very difficult, but we have a good team in power
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Monday in an interview with Sky News Arabia that “the situation in Lebanon is very difficult, but we have a good team in power.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “doesn't care about borders or red lines. He would go anywhere and do whatever he deemed necessary if he felt Israel was threatened.”
He also pointed out that “Qatar welcomed Hamas and the Taliban at the request of the United States.”
“I think [U.S. President Donald] Trump has a plan for Gaza and is looking to end this situation,” he added.
Situation update in south Lebanon last night:
- An Israeli drone dropped incendiary bombs on Iqlim al-Touffah (Nabatieh), sparking a forest fire that spread to the outskirts of Arab Salim. Civil defense intervened to contain the blaze.
- Israeli artillery fired flares over the town of Houla (Marjayoun).
South Lebanon schools mourn three children killed by Israeli strike
Several schools in south Lebanon closed today in response to the Israeli strike on Bint Jbeil that killed five people, including three children.
Other schools called on staff to observe a minute of silence in mourning. Shops in Bint Jbeil also shuttered.
Strike on Bint Jbeil: Lebanese FM denounces targeting of civilians
Lebanese Foreign Minister Joe Rajji on Sunday night condemned the Israeli strike that killed five people in Bint Jbeil.
“The targeting of civilians, especially children, is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and all conventions that guarantee the protection of innocents in conflicts,” he said. He also urged the international community to “assume its responsibilities to put an end to Israel’s ongoing violations on Lebanese territory.”
Number of countries recognizing Palestinian statehood expected to reach 145 out of 193 UN member states
On Sunday, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognized Palestine, bringing the total to at least 145, according to AFP. Full Palestinian membership at the U.N. remains blocked by the United States.
Several more countries, including France, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino, are expected to join the move today, according to the French presidency.
The announcements come as Israel intensifies its war on Gaza, as pressure grows over the dire humanitarian situation in the territory, as Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid continues.
French President Emmanuel Macron said recognition of a Palestinian state is essential to isolating Hamas.
“The Palestinians want a nation, they want a state, and we must not push them toward Hamas,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation” yesterday.
“If we want to isolate Hamas, the process of recognition and the peace plan that goes with it is a precondition,” he added.
Several countries are set to recognize the State of Palestine today at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, in a symbolic move aimed at pressuring Israel to agree to a cease-fire in Gaza.
The recognition effort, led by France and Saudi Arabia, is the culmination of months of diplomacy. French President Emmanuel Macron secured overwhelming support for a resolution backing a future Palestinian state, while explicitly excluding Hamas — a condition demanded by many Western nations.
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for today's live coverage of the events in Lebanon, Gaza, Palestine, Syria and the region. Make sure to read today's Morning Brief to get caught up on the weekend's key events and today's upcoming ones.
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!
Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months.