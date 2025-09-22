'Netanyahu cares neither about borders nor red lines,' warns Barrack | LIVE

Barrack: The situation in Lebanon is very difficult, but we have a good team in power

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Monday in an interview with Sky News Arabia that “the situation in Lebanon is very difficult, but we have a good team in power.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “doesn't care about borders or red lines. He would go anywhere and do whatever he deemed necessary if he felt Israel was threatened.”

He also pointed out that “Qatar welcomed Hamas and the Taliban at the request of the United States.”

“I think [U.S. President Donald] Trump has a plan for Gaza and is looking to end this situation,” he added.