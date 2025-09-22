Israeli strikes kill 7 in south Lebanon, Western states set to recognize Palestinian statehood at UN General Assembly: Everything you need to know this Monday
Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, Sept. 22.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 22 September 2025 09:33
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Sept. 22, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• U.N. General Assembly in New York, where Western countries are expected to recognize the Palestinian state.• Updates on Gaza cease-fire talks• Developments on Israeli threats on the occupied West Bank• Developments after U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus' surprise visit to Beirut• 1 p.m.: Sit-in by the founding committee of the Association of Retired Engineers, followed by a press conference at the Order of Engineers and Architects in Beirut.• 2 p.m.: The Association of Armed Forces Veterans, in coordination with the Retired Military Personnel Association, organizes a sit-in in front of the Grand Serail to protest the 2026 draft budget and demand a higher standard of living.• 3 p.m.: Cabinet...
