Israeli strikes kill 7 in south Lebanon, Western states set to recognize Palestinian statehood at UN General Assembly: Everything you need to know this Monday

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Sept. 22, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• U.N. General Assembly in New York, where Western countries are expected to recognize the Palestinian state.• Updates on Gaza cease-fire talks• Developments on Israeli threats on the occupied West Bank• Developments after U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus' surprise visit to Beirut• 1 p.m.: Sit-in by the founding committee of the Association of Retired Engineers, followed by a press conference at the Order of Engineers and Architects in Beirut.• 2 p.m.: The Association of Armed Forces Veterans, in coordination with the Retired Military Personnel Association, organizes a sit-in in front of the Grand Serail to protest the 2026 draft budget and demand a higher standard of living.• 3 p.m.: Cabinet...

