Acceleration of Israeli settlement in West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, shown in maps
The recognition of Palestine by France and other countries occurs amidst ongoing Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank since 1967, with a significant surge since Oct. 7, 2023, further challenging the viability of a two-state solution.
Israeli settlers attack a Christian village in the West Bank. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)
In a historic moment this Monday, France is set to recognize the existence of a Palestinian state at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Canada, the United Kingdom, Malta and Luxembourg have announced their intentions to do the same, as well as Portugal and Belgium under certain conditions.These initiatives have faced intense criticism from Israeli authorities, who plan to use the colonization of the West Bank and Gaza to eliminate the idea of a Palestinian state."There is nothing and no one to recognize," said Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, as he announced on Aug. 14 the start of work on 3,000 housing units in the controversial E1 settlement, a project that would sever the West Bank from East Jerusalem. Read more Washington's tacit support for Israeli annexation of the West Bank ...
