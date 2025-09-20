Bus driver stabbed to death in Rabieh

A bus driver from Akkar (Northern Lebanon) was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in Rabieh, north of Beirut, in front of the passengers he was carrying and passersby on the street, our on-site journalist Claude Assaf reports.

O.A., originally from Akkar, was transporting passengers from Bikfaya to Antelias. According to information provided to L’Orient-Le Jour by the municipality, a beige-cream colored van, similar to his, coming from Naccashe toward Bikfaya, blocked his route at the Naccashe roundabout on the main road leading to Bikfaya at 7:45 a.m. local time.

At the same time, another van of the same color arrived from the internal road of Rabieh at the interchange connecting that road to the main Bikfaya-Antelias road. A man got out and ran toward the two buses, carrying a stick. He was later identified as the father of the driver whose van had blocked the road. The two men smashed the driver’s window and beat him before he was stabbed.

The Lebanese Red Cross arrived at the scene and transported him to Serhal Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The two attackers fled the scene.

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) from the Antelias station arrived at the hospital and carried out a preliminary investigation, while members of the Lebanese Army and ISF intelligence services went to the roundabout where the crime occurred.

According to an ISF source, the crime took place due to “competition” and “previous disputes” between the two drivers.