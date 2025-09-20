Washington's tacit support for Israeli annexation of the West Bank

The American ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit the Western Wall, the holiest prayer site in Judaism, in the Old City of Jerusalem, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Photo: Nathan Howard/POOL/AFP)
Since his return to the White House, Donald Trump has avoided making any clear statement on the fate of the West Bank, maintaining ambiguity while events on the ground accelerate. Israel, for its part, continues what many observers describe as a slow and gradual annexation of the occupied territory, while the world's attention remains focused on the devastating war in Gaza, on Syria, and, more recently, the Israeli strike in Qatar. The stakes are now critical: as several European states, with the support of Saudi Arabia, prepare to officially recognize a Palestinian state during a summit at the U.N. headquarters in New York on September 22, Washington faces a decisive choice: to tacitly consent to a formalization of the Israeli annexation, or reassert the two-state solution framework that has long been the official position of the...
