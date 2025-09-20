Washington's tacit support for Israeli annexation of the West Bank

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Since his return to the White House, Donald Trump has avoided making any clear statement on the fate of the West Bank, maintaining ambiguity while events on the ground accelerate. Israel, for its part, continues what many observers describe as a slow and gradual annexation of the occupied territory, while the world's attention remains focused on the devastating war in Gaza, on Syria, and, more recently, the Israeli strike in Qatar. The stakes are now critical: as several European states, with the support of Saudi Arabia, prepare to officially recognize a Palestinian state during a summit at the U.N. headquarters in New York on September 22, Washington faces a decisive choice: to tacitly consent to a formalization of the Israeli annexation, or reassert the two-state solution framework that has long been the official position of the...

Since his return to the White House, Donald Trump has avoided making any clear statement on the fate of the West Bank, maintaining ambiguity while events on the ground accelerate. Israel, for its part, continues what many observers describe as a slow and gradual annexation of the occupied territory, while the world's attention remains focused on the devastating war in Gaza, on Syria, and, more recently, the Israeli strike in Qatar. The stakes are now critical: as several European states, with the support of Saudi Arabia, prepare to officially recognize a Palestinian state during a summit at the U.N. headquarters in New York on September 22, Washington faces a decisive choice: to tacitly consent to a formalization of the Israeli annexation, or reassert the two-state solution framework that has long been the official position of the...

