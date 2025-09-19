Iraq announces death of senior Islamic State leader in Syria

The Iraqi counterterrorism service announced Friday that a senior official of the Islamic State organization was killed during a security operation in Syria, carried out in coordination with the U.S.-led international coalition, Reuters reports.

According to the service, cited by the agency, Commander Omar Abdel Qader Bassam, known as "Abdel Rahman Al-Halabi," was the group's chief of external operations and security. He was accused of overseeing attacks in several countries, including the bombing of the Iranian embassy in Lebanon, as well as planning other operations in Europe and the United States that were ultimately foiled thanks to intelligence work, the statement added.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has conducted a series of strikes targeting Islamic State officials in Syria. American officials have warned that the group hopes to stage a comeback in the country following the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last December.