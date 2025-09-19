Lebanese women from 'All Girls Code' honored by UNESCO

"All Girls Code," a Lebanese initiative supporting women's education in the MENA region, was one of two projects to receive the 2025 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education.

The prizes were presented by Audrey Azoulay, director general, and Peng Liyuan, first lady of China and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls’ and women’s education, during a ceremony in Beijing.

Founded in 2017 by two young Lebanese women, Aya Mouallem and Maya Moussa, "All Girls Code" set out with the mission to help Lebanese girls and other young women from across the Arab world acquire coding, technology, and leadership skills.

Led by youth and run by volunteers, this program offers free training and mentorship opportunities, benefiting especially disadvantaged communities and refugees. More than 2,500 girls in nine countries have already benefited from these actions, thus opening up academic and career prospects for them, UNESCO noted in its statement.

The UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education, established in 2015 with support from the Chinese government, reflects the organization’s commitment to promoting gender equality and encouraging the emergence of future women leaders through education. In ten years, the prize has recognized 20 projects from 19 countries, awarding a total of one million dollars to innovative initiatives.

In 2024, the prize was awarded to two African initiatives, PEAS (Uganda) and Camfed (Zambia).