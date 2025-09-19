Aoun discusses situation in south Lebanon with Salam, Haykal before departure for New York

Following the series of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, President Joseph Aoun met successively with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and army commander General Rodolph Haykal to discuss the security situation.

No statements were made after the two meetings. The head of state will travel on Saturday to New York to lead the Lebanese delegation at the United Nations General Assembly, which begins Sunday.

With Salam, the president also discussed the review of the draft state budget for 2026, which the government has been considering over several sessions. With the army commander, the discussions also focused on combating drug trafficking in the country, at a time when authorities have carried out several major seizures and dismantled networks.

Aoun also met with U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson, who is continuing her farewell tour before leaving her post. Her successor will be Lebanese-American Michel Issa.