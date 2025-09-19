Diaries from Gaza: Here, there are no painkillers or muscle relaxants to help

A woman from Gaza shelters from the sun near belongings salvaged from the debris of the Unknown Soldier Tower, destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike, in the Rimal district of Gaza City, on Sept.15, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP.)
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today during the war. She shares her experience having to flee Gaza City as Israel's offensive grows increasingly violent.For at least the past three months, I’ve been suffering from a strange pain in my upper jaw. It isn’t a typical toothache. The pain spreads outward to my cheeks, sometimes down into my neck, and other times up into my head. It feels as though my nerves are being squeezed — like a muscle cramp buried deep inside my face. It doesn’t flare up and fade away like ordinary pain. It lingers, gnawing, leaving me in constant discomfort.To ease it, I press my fingers against my face, trying to control the sensation. Sometimes it dulls the ache for...
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today during the war. She shares her experience having to flee Gaza City as Israel's offensive grows increasingly violent.For at least the past three months, I’ve been suffering from a strange pain in my upper jaw. It isn’t a typical toothache. The pain spreads outward to my cheeks, sometimes down into my neck, and other times up into my head. It feels as though my nerves are being squeezed — like a muscle cramp buried deep inside my face. It doesn’t flare up and fade away like ordinary pain. It lingers, gnawing, leaving me in constant discomfort.To ease it, I press my fingers against my face, trying to control the sensation. Sometimes it dulls the...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!