Cleaning woman, key player in a brokers’ network at Baabda Justice Palace

A cleaning woman at the Baabda Justice Palace was recently arrested, along with six intermediaries, on suspicion of working with a network of brokers to support their illegal activities. The arrests were ordered by Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal Prosecutor General Sami Sader.

The news, first reported Thursday by the daily Ad-Diyar, was confirmed to L’Orient-Le Jour by courthouse sources, who said the cleaning woman used her access to enter judges’ offices and photograph confidential documents, including investigation reports.

The facts came to light by chance during the interrogation of a man arrested in a drug case by the judicial police. A search of his phone reportedly revealed conversations and photos linked to judicial files kept in investigating judges’ offices.

The investigation is still underway, and more people could be implicated.

A judicial source told L’Orient-Le Jour that the halls of the courthouse are frequented by individuals who present themselves to litigants as “facilitators,” offering paid services such as accelerated access to documents that are otherwise difficult to obtain quickly through official channels.

Familiar with the workings of the judicial system and with the actors capable of unblocking procedures, these individuals linger near court registries and hearing rooms. They sometimes collaborate with lawyers and legal assistants, or, as in this case, with vulnerable people who often fail to grasp the seriousness of their actions.

The source added that such practices are banned by law and can lead to corruption charges.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour by Sahar Ghoussoub.