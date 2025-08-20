Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

JUSTICE

Protesters applauded William Noun as he left the Justice Palace

After being questioned over allegedly “inciting sectarian strife and violating the law on the boycott of Israel,” William Noun, brother of a victim of the Beirut Port explosion, was released.

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, 20 August 2025 13:20

Lire cet article en Français
Protesters applauded William Noun as he left the Justice Palace

William Noun after his interrogation, on Aug. 19, 2025. (Credit: Claude Assaf)

Summoned by the criminal police upon the instructions of Assistant Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation, Sabbouh Sleiman, following a legal complaint filed by lawyer Ali Hassan Ibrahim, William Noun, the brother of a victim of the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut Port explosion, was heard for two hours on Tuesday. Noun was released with a proof of residence at the order of Judge Sleiman. Read more William Noun targeted with legal complaint The plaintiff, who is clearly close to Hezbollah, said in his complaint that Noun expressed “dangerous empathy with the Israeli enemy” during his speech on the fifth commemoration of the blast.In a video of his speech, Noun addressed participants at the commemoration rally who were chanting “Hezbollah is a terrorist organization,” saying, “there is no one left from Hezbollah.” According to the...
Summoned by the criminal police upon the instructions of Assistant Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation, Sabbouh Sleiman, following a legal complaint filed by lawyer Ali Hassan Ibrahim, William Noun, the brother of a victim of the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut Port explosion, was heard for two hours on Tuesday. Noun was released with a proof of residence at the order of Judge Sleiman. Read more William Noun targeted with legal complaint The plaintiff, who is clearly close to Hezbollah, said in his complaint that Noun expressed “dangerous empathy with the Israeli enemy” during his speech on the fifth commemoration of the blast.In a video of his speech, Noun addressed participants at the commemoration rally who were chanting “Hezbollah is a terrorist organization,” saying, “there is no one left from Hezbollah.” According to...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top