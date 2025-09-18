Outcry in Beirut over Hezbollah plan to project Nasrallah’s image on Raouche Rock
Beirut’s municipality and governor said they have so far received no request from Hezbollah regarding the planned illumination of the Pigeon Rocks in honor of Hassan Nasrallah, a move critics have denounced as a provocation and a threat to the capital’s unity.
The site of the Raouche Rock in Beirut, on Sept. 13, 2025. (Credit: Julien Ricour-Brasseur/L'Orient-Le Jour)
At the heart of Hezbollah’s program of commemorations for its members killed in the last war with Israel, the plan to illuminate Raouche’s Pigeon Rocks with the image of the party’s former secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah has landed like a stone thrown into still water.Scheduled for Sept. 28 between 5 and 7 p.m., according to Ali Daher, head of the activities unit of Hezbollah, the event is meant to be one of the highlights of the 18 days of ceremonies organized by the party from Sept. 25 to Oct. 12, in memory of Nasrallah, who was assassinated in a massive Israeli air raid on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sept. 27, 2024.The face of his designated successor, Hashem Safieddine, who was killed in the same way a few days later, will also be displayed. Context Nasrallah assassination: 18 days of ceremonies, including lighting up Raouche...
