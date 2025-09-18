Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

US-IRAQ

Washington adds 4 pro-Iranian militias to its list of terrorist organizations

The State Department accuses these factions of carrying out attacks against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and coalition bases, while concealing their real role.

/Reuters / By L'Orient Today staff, 18 September 2025 10:28

Washington adds 4 pro-Iranian militias to its list of terrorist organizations

Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) march with the group's flag during a parade in the city of Basra, on May 21, 2019. (Credit: AFP)

The United States on Wednesday added four pro-Iranian militias to its list of foreign terrorist organizations, the State Department announced: Harakat al-Nujaba, Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya and Kataeb al-Imam Ali, according to the statement.

All had already been designated as 'Specially Designated Global Terrorists' by the United States, with the most recent being Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada in 2023.

“These Iran-linked armed groups have carried out attacks against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and bases housing U.S. and coalition forces, often using front names to hide their involvement,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Washington considers Iran the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.

The United States on Wednesday added four pro-Iranian militias to its list of foreign terrorist organizations, the State Department announced: Harakat al-Nujaba, Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya and Kataeb al-Imam Ali, according to the statement.

All had already been designated as 'Specially Designated Global Terrorists' by the United States, with the most recent being Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada in 2023.

“These Iran-linked armed groups have carried out attacks against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and bases housing U.S. and coalition forces, often using front names to hide their involvement,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Washington considers Iran the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.

Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top