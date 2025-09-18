Washington adds 4 pro-Iranian militias to its list of terrorist organizations

The United States on Wednesday added four pro-Iranian militias to its list of foreign terrorist organizations, the State Department announced: Harakat al-Nujaba, Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya and Kataeb al-Imam Ali, according to the statement.

All had already been designated as 'Specially Designated Global Terrorists' by the United States, with the most recent being Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada in 2023.

“These Iran-linked armed groups have carried out attacks against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and bases housing U.S. and coalition forces, often using front names to hide their involvement,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Washington considers Iran the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.