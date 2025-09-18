Amnesty urges states and companies to halt support for 'apartheid system' and 'genocide'

Amnesty International on Thursday called on states and companies to stop their activities "directly or indirectly contributing" to the "system of apartheid against Palestinians" under Israeli control and to the "genocide in Gaza."

The NGO specifically names fifteen companies, both Israeli and foreign, for which "Amnesty International has gathered credible evidence of their contribution to Israel's illegal actions."

This non-exhaustive list includes, for example, the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, whose munitions have been used in the Gaza Strip, the Chinese company Hikvision, a global leader in facial recognition technology, and the American software maker Palantir, which provides services to the Israeli military and intelligence.

The list also includes companies involved exclusively in non-military activities, such as the Spanish rail equipment manufacturer CAF and the South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai, whose "heavy equipment has been widely used in the destruction" of homes and infrastructure belonging to Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Amnesty's report follows another by more than 80 NGOs, including Oxfam and the Human Rights League, which on Monday called on states and companies, notably European ones, to end their "trade with Israel's illegal settlements" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

For the first time, a U.N.-mandated international commission of inquiry accused Israel on Tuesday of committing "genocide" in Gaza since October 2023 with the intent to "destroy" the Palestinian people.