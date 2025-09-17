ANALYSIS
Israeli strikes against Iran, Hezbollah? Possible but not inevitable scenario
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 17 September 2025 17:05
Did Israel’s strike on Hamas officials in Doha reshuffle the regional deck? According to Western diplomats, the strike pushed Arab and Islamic states to meet on Monday to adopt a common stance. The Doha summit's main achievement was precisely that unified position, though it did not include concrete measures against Israel.The Iranians, for their part, are the only ones who see themselves as winners. For them, the summit carried another advantage: While Gulf states had long warned of the threat from Iran and sought U.S. protection, the meeting showed that the real danger to the Gulf and to the region comes instead from the Israelis, who no longer observe any red lines.The other side of the coin, however, is that the Israelis take no account of anything but their own interests and can now resort once again to force against Iran with...
