Barrack praises Joumblatt’s 'wisdom,' unifying role in Druze community

BEIRUT — U.S. envoy Tom Barrack on Wednesday hailed Druze leader Walid Joumblatt as a unifying figure, praising his role in steering dialogue within the community amid rising regional tensions.

"Sincere thanks to Walid Jumblatt for his wisdom and unparalleled stature in harnessing the collective views of valued Druze leaders, who live within various man-made boundaries and borders, but nevertheless are committed to a God that knows no borders or boundaries," Barrack wrote on X.

"The Druze community can thrive as part of one Syria and in tolerance and cooperation with their Druze cousins in the region, who likewise live within their own nation states but share one God. This is a shared goal of all parties involved," he added, posting a photo of his meeting with Joumblatt at the latter’s residence.

The former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader, Joumblatt, has long urged calm and dialogue between Druze in southern Syria — who have been targeted by fighters aligned with the Syrian regime— and Sunni groups supporting the Islamist government led by Ahmad al-Sharaa.

His appeal came against the backdrop of deadly sectarian clashes that broke out last July in Sweida, stoking fears that violence could spill over into Lebanon and strain ties between the two communities, traditionally considered allies locally.

Reacting to Barrack’s statement, PSP leader Teymour Joumblatt said: “We continue to carry out our duty without fanfare, for national reconciliation and to preserve the dignity of our people in the Mountain.”