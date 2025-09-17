German, UK, French ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran Wednesday

The German, British and French foreign ministers are to hold talks with their Iranian counterpart about Tehran's nuclear program on Wednesday, a French diplomatic source told AFP.
The telephone discussion comes after European powers triggered a 30-day deadline last month for sanctions to come back into force in the absence of a negotiated deal on the Iranian nuclear program.
