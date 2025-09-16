At Grand Serail, Minister Nassar withdraws during electoral law debates

The Cabinet, chaired by Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail, began around 3 p.m. and was marked, two hours later, by the withdrawal of Justice Minister Adel Nassar. Nassar left the meeting when proposals and amendments to the electoral law were being discussed.

Contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour just after leaving the session, Nassar indicated that “the discussions were about a draft law that would replace the magnetic voting card [for remote voting]with the use of a QR code, without mentioning the vote of expatriates for the 128 members of the Lebanese Parliament.” “Personally, I am against this. That is why I decided to withdraw,” he added. Nassar specified that he had left “very politely and without any heated exchanges with the prime minister.”

During its meeting, the government is also expected to continue reviewing the 2026 draft budget presented by Finance Minister Yassin Jaber. It is also to review the report of the ministerial committee formed following a previous government decision on June 16, tasked with studying the electoral law proposals and amendments submitted by members of Parliament. Meanwhile, the Social Affairs Ministry has requested to change its name to become the Social Development Ministry.

Economy Minister Amer Bsat may also once again put forward his “Beirut 1” conference project aimed at encouraging investment from the diaspora in Lebanon.