Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

DIPLOMACY

Syria announces plan with Jordan, US to restore calm in Druze-majority Sweida


AFP / By AFP, 16 September 2025 16:08

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and U.S. special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack stand after signing an agreement to restore normalcy in the city of Sweida, in Damascus, Syria Sept. 16, 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters.)

Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced on Tuesday a plan backed by Jordan and the United States to restore calm to Druze-majority Sweida province, which witnessed deadly violence in July.

"The Syrian government has laid out a clear roadmap for action that supports justice and builds trust," Shaibani said in a press conference, adding that the plan involves "holding accountable" those who attacked civilians, "compensating those affected," and "launching a process of internal reconciliation."

Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi, present at the event with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, said a "joint Syrian-Jordanian-American mechanism" would ensure the plan's implementation.

Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced on Tuesday a plan backed by Jordan and the United States to restore calm to Druze-majority Sweida province, which witnessed deadly violence in July.

"The Syrian government has laid out a clear roadmap for action that supports justice and builds trust," Shaibani said in a press conference, adding that the plan involves "holding accountable" those who attacked civilians, "compensating those affected," and "launching a process of internal reconciliation."

Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi, present at the event with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, said a "joint Syrian-Jordanian-American mechanism" would ensure the plan's implementation.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read