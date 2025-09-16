Grand Serail Cabinet meeting begins

BEIRUT — The Cabinet meeting, presided over by Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail, began around 3 p.m., according to the National News Agency.

On the agenda, the government is set to continue examining the draft 2026 budget presented by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber. It will also review the report of the ministerial committee formed following a previous decision of the executive on June 16 and tasked with studying proposals and amendments to the electoral law for members of Parliament.

The Social Affairs Ministry has also requested to change its name and become the Social Development Ministry.

Economy Minister Amer Bisat could also put his "Beirut 1" conference project back on the table, aimed at encouraging investment from the Lebanese diaspora.