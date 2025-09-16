Rifi praises ISF for dismantling major drug network

BEIRUT — Tripoli MP and former minister Ashraf Rifi praised Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar and the Internal Security Forces (ISF), stating that the agency has "fully regained its efficiency, vitality, and rightful role in safeguarding security and stability."

His message came a day after Hajjar announced the dismantling of a large captagon trafficking network, as Lebanon has strengthened cooperation with Syria to carry out several seizures and arrests in recent months.

"The collaboration of the Internal Security Forces with the army, General Security and State Security restores confidence among the Lebanese, who note that the legal institutions are capable of safeguarding the country and meeting challenges," he added in a statement.

A former justice minister, Rifi also served as director general of the ISF from 2005 to 2013. "I am proud to have once been part of this institution, and I am convinced that it will remain a security shield for Lebanon and a symbol of sacrifice and commitment," he said.