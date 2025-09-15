2 arrested for 'promoting prohibited substances' in Mount Lebanon, ISF says

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) have arrested two Syrian nationals for promoting and selling illegal drugs in various areas of Mount Lebanon, particularly in the Metn region, ISF said in a statement.

"On Aug. 23, 2025, after thorough surveillance, the suspects were apprehended in the act of distributing drugs in Dbayeh while traveling in a blue Chevrolet. The authorities seized various narcotics, including cocaine, tramadol pills, ketamine, hashish and marijuana, along with counterfeit money and mobile phones," the statement said.

The suspects, born in 1988 and 1979, "both confessed to distributing drugs to numerous clients across the region. Legal actions have been taken, and the suspects, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the relevant judicial authorities for further investigation," the statement concluded.

Lebanese authorities dismantled an international drug trafficking network and seized a shipment of hashish and Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar announced Monday.

Lebanon has been under pressure from Gulf states to curb the production and trafficking of narcotics, particularly Captagon. Last week, Hajjar announced the seizure of about 8 million Captagon pills worth more than $90 million and the arrest of several suspects.