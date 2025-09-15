'The impacts of famine often ripple across generations'
As Israel’s offensive on Gaza City continues, a man-made famine continues to kill people. Rachael Cummings, Save the Children’s humanitarian director for Gaza, spoke to L'Orient-Le Jour about the crisis.
Gazans, among them many children, try to receive a portion of food at a distribution center in the Nuseirat refugee camp, on August 18, 2025. Eyad Baba/AFP
A few areas in bright and dark red are scattered across the world map: Haiti, Sudan, Yemen, Gaza. These are places where the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has declared a humanitarian emergency (Phase 4) or famine (Phase 5).The latest designation was confirmed on Aug. 22, 2025, for the Gaza governorate in the Palestinian enclave, based on “reasonable evidence.”Since Israel imposed a blockade last March, only partially lifted at the end of May, more than 400 Palestinians have died of hunger, including over 140 children. The toll could rise as the Israeli offensive against Gaza City intensifies. Survivors will also suffer lasting consequences, as hunger leaves long-term effects on the body and health. More on this More than 100 NGOs warn 'mass starvation' spreading across Gaza Rachael Cummings, Save the Children’s...
