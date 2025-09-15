'The impacts of famine often ripple across generations'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A few areas in bright and dark red are scattered across the world map: Haiti, Sudan, Yemen, Gaza. These are places where the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has declared a humanitarian emergency (Phase 4) or famine (Phase 5).The latest designation was confirmed on Aug. 22, 2025, for the Gaza governorate in the Palestinian enclave, based on “reasonable evidence.”Since Israel imposed a blockade last March, only partially lifted at the end of May, more than 400 Palestinians have died of hunger, including over 140 children. The toll could rise as the Israeli offensive against Gaza City intensifies. Survivors will also suffer lasting consequences, as hunger leaves long-term effects on the body and health. More on this More than 100 NGOs warn 'mass starvation' spreading across Gaza Rachael Cummings, Save the Children’s...

