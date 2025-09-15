Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

JUSTICE

Lebanese courts back in session as judicial recess ends


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 15 September 2025 16:08

Lebanese courts back in session as judicial recess ends

The Beirut Palace of Justice. (Credit: Philippe Hage-Boutros/L'Orient Today)

BEIRUT — The judicial recess, which began on July 15, ended Tuesday, bringing Lebanon's judges back to the courtroom where proceedings will resume full-time, after two months of rotating and interim shifts.

The resumption comes after the judicial transfers decided upon by the Higher Judicial Council at the end of July. These new appointments affect all courts across the country, as many judges have taken up new positions.

BEIRUT — The judicial recess, which began on July 15, ended Tuesday, bringing Lebanon's judges back to the courtroom where proceedings will resume full-time, after two months of rotating and interim shifts.

The resumption comes after the judicial transfers decided upon by the Higher Judicial Council at the end of July. These new appointments affect all courts across the country, as many judges have taken up new positions.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read