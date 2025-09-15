Lebanese courts back in session as judicial recess ends

BEIRUT — The judicial recess, which began on July 15, ended Tuesday, bringing Lebanon's judges back to the courtroom where proceedings will resume full-time, after two months of rotating and interim shifts.
The resumption comes after the judicial transfers decided upon by the Higher Judicial Council at the end of July. These new appointments affect all courts across the country, as many judges have taken up new positions.
