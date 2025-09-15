Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Tartus Port, a reflection of Damascus' pragmatic diplomacy

After excluding Moscow from managing the port terminal, Syria has aligned itself with the axis led by Washington and its Gulf allies.

L'OLJ / By Thomas Duquesne, 15 September 2025 14:40

Tartus Port, a reflection of Damascus' pragmatic diplomacy

Aerial view of container ships docked in the Syrian port of Tartus, in western Syria, on Dec.18, 2024. (Credit: AFP archives)

From there, the first official export of Syrian oil in 14 years occurred. On Sept. 1, six hundred thousand barrels of crude oil departed from Tartus Port, marking a new step in Syria’s return to the international scene. Driven by its desire for economic revival, Syria’s new leadership is committed to revitalizing the port — the country’s second largest after Latakia — which handled only an estimated 3.3 million tons of goods in 2023, compared to 13.4 million just a year before the civil war started. Damascus seeks to leverage the country’s unique strategic position, targeting the markets of Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan. "Syria’s goal is to transform the country into a logistics hub," notes Benjamin Fève, an analyst at Karam Shaar Advisory. Behind the scenes Investments in Syria: Grand announcements to mask the regime's failures? ...
