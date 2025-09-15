Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Trump’s economic zone in south Lebanon: Trap or opportunity?

While the U.S. claims it wants to “provide economic boost for the Shiites in the South,” Israel may have other calculations in mind.

L'OLJ / By Salah HIJAZI, 15 September 2025 12:47

Lire cet article en Français
Lebanese flags above the damage in the village of Houla, south Lebanon, in February 2025. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'OLJ)

What if U.S. President Donald Trump were to turn history on its head?The marginalization of south Lebanon has long been at the heart of the Shiite community’s grievances — one that Hezbollah, and before it, Amal, have drawn upon to gain popularity. It positioned the group not only as the voice of their community’s hardships but also — through a powerful clientelist network — as its sole alternative to the state.It is from this premise that the American envoy, Tom Barrack, recently proposed the creation of a ‘Trump Economic Zone,’ intended to lift the South out of precariousness and to motivate Hezbollah and its base to move forward on the path of disarmament. Some fear that this proposal, in reality, conceals plans to establish a buffer zone, emptied of its inhabitants, along the border with Israel. Looking back Lebanon not been...
