Roundtable debating, 'Is AI the new religion,' at the L’Orient-Le-Jour Festival

The program for this new day is once again packed:

⏰ 3:00 PM – Opening

🌳 Come enjoy the Hippodrome, discover our exhibition “L’Orient-Le Siècle, 100 Years of Front Pages”, relax in the food court, and let your children take part in activities organized in partnership with Cirquenciel.

Admission is free.

🚌 3:00 PM – Guided tour “In the Footsteps of L’Orient-Le Jour”

This bus tour through Beirut with L'Orient-Le Jour's Caroline Hayek, senior reporter (Albert Londres Prize 2021), is reserved for our subscribers who registered in advance.

🎤 3:00 PM – “Flash Talk” with John Achkar + Debate competition

Four groups of students from the faculties of law, political science, literature, philosophy, and technology at USJ will face off. The topics will be revealed on-site. Two elimination rounds followed by a final: at the end, a winning team of two will be chosen by a jury made up of Marie-Claude Najm Kobeh (Dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science at USJ), actor John Achkar, and Elie Fayad, co-editor-in-chief of L’Orient-Le Jour.

The debates, moderated by our journalist Nemtala Edde, will be held in French. Free entry.

📰 5:00 PM – L’Orient Today x Kim Ghattas

A conversation with Kim Ghattas, weaving together writing, journalism and regional issues. A journalist, Kim Ghattas is also the author of The Secretary, a travel account alongside former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Black Wave, which examines how the year 1979 — with the Iranian revolution and Saudi Arabia’s conservative turn— redefined the Middle East.

The conversation, led by L’Orient Today’s editor-in-chief Iva Kovic, will be in English. Free entry.

🤖 6:00 PM – Artificial Intelligence: The Next Religion?

Fatima Abu Salem (Professor at AUB, AI consultant), Kristen Davis (innovation expert), and Craig Forman (tech & media entrepreneur) will explore one central question: Will AI be the next religion?

The debate, moderated by Ludovic Blecher (advisor and board member), will be held in English with simultaneous French translation. Free entry.

💬 6:45 PM – Debate with Nawaf Salam

An open conversation with a sitting Prime Minister: Lebanon has rarely experienced such a democratic exercise.

On the occasion of our festival, an exclusive interview will take place with the former president of the International Court of Justice. This interview, conducted by our editors-in-chief Élie Fayad and Anthony Samrani, will be held at the Grand Serail. Departure for registered participants will be from the Beirut Hippodrome. We invite registered attendees to gather at 6:45 PM at the Hippodrome (children’s area). Participants will be transported by bus to the Grand Serail and brought back to the Hippodrome after the discussion.

The debate will be conducted in French, with simultaneous English translation. Registration is closed.