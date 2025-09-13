Geagea: A new state is in the making, carrying the seeds of a promising future

The head of the Lebanese Forces (LF), Samir Geagea, stated that "a new state is in the making, carrying the seeds of a promising future," during his party’s annual dinner in Jezzine, South Lebanon.

"Yes, a new state is in the making, carrying the seeds of a promising future, one that we have hoped for over the past thirty years but that past realities had prevented from materializing," declared the Christian leader, expressing his "optimism for the future."

"We are currently living through a phase that is completely different from everything we’ve experienced since 1990 [the end of the Lebanese Civil War] up until just yesterday. We have a new President of the Republic, who is from Jezzine, and a new government, and we’re beginning to see the outlines of a new emerging situation, which opens up hopeful prospects for building a new state," he elaborated.

Addressing the Jezzine district more specifically, where Bassam Hanna Romanos, the President of the Federation of Municipalities, elected after the municipal elections last May, is close to the LF, Samir Geagea stressed that his party has the responsibility to “help Jezzine transition from its current reality to a better one.”

"That is the real challenge, and it falls to the Federation of Municipalities of Jezzine and the new municipalities to meet it," he added.

In Jezzine proper, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) of Gebran Bassil won all 18 seats in the municipal council of the district capital during the elections four months ago, delivering the LF their first real defeat in these elections, as Geagea’s party otherwise scored a series of victories in major Christian localities.