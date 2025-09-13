The political system in exchange for weapons: Hezbollah’s new equation?

The ad hoc parliamentary committee meeting at Place de l'Étoile on Sep. 11, 2025. (Credit: Lebanese Parliament)
For Hezbollah, the bazaar is officially open. A little over a month after the government’s decision to grant the monopoly on weapons exclusively to the State, the party has just taken a new step by putting forward its equation: political system reforms in exchange for the relinquishment of arms. This proposal was made on Thursday during the meeting of the ad hoc parliamentary committee tasked with examining draft laws aimed at amending the current electoral law (adopted in June 2017). During this meeting, deputies Ali Fayad (Hezbollah) and Ali Hassan Khalil (Amal) went beyond the debate over expatriate voting, instead addressing the issue of revising the political system.This sets the stage for "bargaining" potential Hezbollah cooperation in the effort to establish the State’s monopoly on weapons. Read also Walk-out in Parliament over...
