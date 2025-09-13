The political system in exchange for weapons: Hezbollah’s new equation?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google For Hezbollah, the bazaar is officially open. A little over a month after the government’s decision to grant the monopoly on weapons exclusively to the State, the party has just taken a new step by putting forward its equation: political system reforms in exchange for the relinquishment of arms. This proposal was made on Thursday during the meeting of the ad hoc parliamentary committee tasked with examining draft laws aimed at amending the current electoral law (adopted in June 2017). During this meeting, deputies Ali Fayad (Hezbollah) and Ali Hassan Khalil (Amal) went beyond the debate over expatriate voting, instead addressing the issue of revising the political system.This sets the stage for "bargaining" potential Hezbollah cooperation in the effort to establish the State’s monopoly on weapons. Read also Walk-out in Parliament over...

For Hezbollah, the bazaar is officially open. A little over a month after the government’s decision to grant the monopoly on weapons exclusively to the State, the party has just taken a new step by putting forward its equation: political system reforms in exchange for the relinquishment of arms. This proposal was made on Thursday during the meeting of the ad hoc parliamentary committee tasked with examining draft laws aimed at amending the current electoral law (adopted in June 2017). During this meeting, deputies Ali Fayad (Hezbollah) and Ali Hassan Khalil (Amal) went beyond the debate over expatriate voting, instead addressing the issue of revising the political system.This sets the stage for "bargaining" potential Hezbollah cooperation in the effort to establish the State’s monopoly on weapons. Read also Walk-out in Parliament...

